Firefighters called to smoke logged house in Doncaster caused by a candle setting fire to a table cloth
Firefighters from Edlington and Doncaster were called to St Catherines Avenue in Balby at 9.54pm last night (Thursday, November 4).
Friday, 5th November 2021, 11:44 am
Upon arrival they found a smoke logged house, but no fire.
This had occurred due to a candle setting fire to a table cloth.
This was smothered by the occupier in time to stop the fire, but not the smoke.
Crews left at 10.09pm.
Firefighters from Thorne were called land near Thorne North Railway Station at 9.33pm.
They found a large bonfire that had grown out of control.