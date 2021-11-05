Firefighters called to smoke logged house in Doncaster caused by a candle setting fire to a table cloth

Upon arrival they found a smoke logged house, but no fire.

This had occurred due to a candle setting fire to a table cloth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call out was caused by a candle

This was smothered by the occupier in time to stop the fire, but not the smoke.

Crews left at 10.09pm.

Firefighters from Thorne were called land near Thorne North Railway Station at 9.33pm.

They found a large bonfire that had grown out of control.