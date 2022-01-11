Firefighters called out to deal with three deliberate fires in Doncaster
Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a skip which had been deliberately set on fire at 1.55am this morning (Tuesday, January 11) on Woodfield Way in Balby.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 10:05 am
The crew were on the scene for an hour.
A fire crew from Thorne attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 4.10am on Parks Road in Dunscroft.
They returned to base at 4.45am.
On Monday morning, a crew from Dearne station attended a deliberate fire involving a bush on Broomhill in Denaby Main at 2.25am. They came away at 2.40am.