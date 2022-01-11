Firefighters called out to deal with three deliberate fires in Doncaster

Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a skip which had been deliberately set on fire at 1.55am this morning (Tuesday, January 11) on Woodfield Way in Balby.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 10:05 am

The crew were on the scene for an hour.

A fire crew from Thorne attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 4.10am on Parks Road in Dunscroft.

Car ended up on its roof after collision on major Doncaster road

Firefighters dealt with three deliberate fires

They returned to base at 4.45am.

On Monday morning, a crew from Dearne station attended a deliberate fire involving a bush on Broomhill in Denaby Main at 2.25am. They came away at 2.40am.

