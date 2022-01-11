Car ended up on its roof after collision on major Doncaster road
Reports have come in of a road traffic collision in Doncaster this morning.
The incident took place just past the crossroads on Thorne Road and resulted in a car ending up on its roof.
According to passers-by there didn’t appear to be any casualties and one woman was seen to get out of the upturned car, shaken but unharmed.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details on the circumstances of the collision and willnring you more as we get it.