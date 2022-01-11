The incident took place just past the crossroads on Thorne Road and resulted in a car ending up on its roof.

According to passers-by there didn’t appear to be any casualties and one woman was seen to get out of the upturned car, shaken but unharmed.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details on the circumstances of the collision and willnring you more as we get it.