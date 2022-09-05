Fire chiefs launch war on firebugs after spate of blazes in Doncaster village
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue chiefs have urged members of the public to report firebugs after a spate of blazes in the same spot in a Doncaster village in recent weeks.
Crews from Askern Fire Station were called out to to three separate fires in a matter of days on Askern Pit Top – where there have also been a number of other fires over the summer months.
Firefighters were called on August 30, September 1 and 2.
A spokesman said: “All three fires, have been grass on fire on Askern pit top. All three have been believed to have been started deliberately
“We have had numerous fires in this area over the past month or so.
“Please can you keep an eye out and report anything suspicious on our anonymous fire stoppers line 0800 169 5558 or report it online on Firestoppersreport.co.uk.”
Earlier this year, a spate of wildlife blazes caused devastation across Doncaster as temperatures soared.