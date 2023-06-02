Ex-Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan fuels rumours of return as he teases 'major' announcement

In recent months, Mr Ryan has been critical of the club’s plight and ownership, taking several swipes at the board and fearing that without investment, the club could slide back into non-league football.

Now he has fuelled fans’ hopes of a return to the club by revealing an event at The Dome on June 15 which he has described as “the start of propelling Rovers out of League Two back to where they belong.”

John Ryan has teased details of a 'major event' at The Dome, fuelling speculation of a return to his beloved club.

Announcing the event on his social media profile, Mr Ryan said: “Major event at The Dome, Thursday, June 15 at 6.30pm.

"If you have an interest in Doncaster Rovers, be there – free admission.

"I will be there to answer any questions. The raffle for free season tickets will be held and this is the start of propelling Rovers out of League Two back to where they belong.”

Supporters have been speculating that Ryan, who stepped down in 2013 after 15 years at the helm and led Rovers through one of the most golden periods in the club’s history could be coming back.

One said: “Are you getting back involved John Michael Ryan? Best incoming news of the off season if so.”

Another said: “Hope this is great news involving yourself back with DRFC, good times ahead.”

Another fan posted: “Good signings followed by a JR return would be awesome.”

“Welcome back John,” posted another fan and another added: “I hope this is what I'm thinking it is.”

Last month, Mr Ryan issued a stirring rallying cry, urging supporters to get behind the club and new boss Grant McCann following the sacking of Danny Schofield, attacks against the board and Rovers finishing in 18th position, their lowest placing since returning to the Football League in 2003.