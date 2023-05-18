Ryan, who stepped in 2013 after 15 years at the helm, also promised to pay for 10 season tickets and give them away to hard-up fans via a raffle during an interview with Rovers vlogger Daniel Pearson.

"I’m going to pay tribute to Terry Bramall because Terry’s put the money in,” said Ryan, a lifelong Doncaster fan who oversaw a golden era in the club’s history including four consecutive seasons in the Championship.

"We need to get behind Grant McCann and Terry Bramall.

Ex-Rovers chairman John Ryan holds aloft the Johnstone's Paint Trophy in 2007.

"Let’s get this club out of League Two, where we don’t belong. We are only on loan and the loan is running out fast.

"What we want to do is get back into League One and make every effort to get back into the Championship again, because that’s where we need to be.

"This is a plea [...] we’ve had some great times and we want to bring those great times back. But it’s all down to money and it shouldn’t be just down to Terry.

"We need 6,000 season ticket holders. We had 8,000 when we were in the Championship, so they are there.”

Season ticket sales are said to have skyrocketed since news of McCann’s return was announced last week.

The Northern Irishman led Rovers to the League One play-offs during his first spell in charge in the 2018/19 season.

He will be backed by a “significant financial injection” to build a side capable of winning promotion, courtesy of the club’s sole funder, Bramall.

Ryan added: “I personally will buy 10 and I’m going to give them away to people that possibility cannot afford one.

"We will give at least 10 away, that’s a start.

"I want everyone that’s even got an incline towards Doncaster Rovers and wants them to do well to buy a season ticket.

"Not just Terry, but let’s everyone else have a go. We can win this league.

"You’ve got Wrexham and Notts County [...] Doncaster Rovers were in a different stratosphere to those clubs only a few years ago.

"We have got to get our confidence back. I’m fed up of seeing swathes of red seats totally empty. I want to see it full.”