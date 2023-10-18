"Everyone is buzzing, it's mental:" Yungblud thrilled as he rocks out Doncaster

Doncaster music sensation Yungblud has been given a heroes’ welcome as he returned to his home city for a special live BBC Radio 1 broadcast.

The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, thrilled fans in his home village of Norton with a performance as part of Radio 1 Live Lounge Month 2023 hosted by Rickie, Melvin and Charlie.

He performed his brand new single with Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes ‘Happier’ and a cover of Kenya Grace’s ‘Strangers’.

He said: “This is mental, I actually haven’t slept. I think when you come home it almost means more. I played my Nan’s 60th birthday party here, it’s just mental, the whole city has been going mental. I’m nervous but I’m buzzing.”

Yungblud at Norton Coronation Working Men’s Club.

He added: “It’s such a big thing for Radio 1 to come to a tiny, tiny city like Doncaster. I always call it a town but it’s a city now and I think everyone is buzzing, it’s got the whole place talking, everyone’s excited, everyone’s here. It’s been crazy.”

Talking about his roots and ahead of a free show for fans at Norton Coronation Club later tonight, he said: “I grew up with such a sense of community and I think everyone knows me here and everyone wants you to do well in a beautiful way and, I just like being from a small place in the North of England and letting people all over the world know where it is, people in Argentina know I’m from Doncaster and that’s mental.”

And he might well be stocking up on a few home comforts while he’s at home.

When asked what he missed about Doncaster, he replied: “Fish and chips, literally man. Even when I go to London they’re not as good, you know what I’m saying? Terrible compared to here. All my crew came up yesterday and they’re all southerners and we had fish and chips in here whilst we were rehearsing and everyone was like ‘what?’ I told you fish and chips man.”

"Everyone's buzzing," said rock star Yungblud on his return to Doncaster. (Photo: Tracey Welch).

And on how he would describe someone from Doncaster, he said: “We’re quite witty, everyone is quite quick you know what I mean? Quite dry. They’ll say ‘hello’ to you in the street so if you’re from London and come up to Doncaster don’t be alarmed if someone says ‘hello love how you doing?’ They don’t want anything they’re just actually checking.”

Listen back to the performance on BBC Sounds and watch on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer and YouTube Channels.

Tune into Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Clara Amfo tonight at 6pm for an extended session where Yungblud will perform another four tracks as part of Live Lounge Extra.

Hundreds of fans from across the country have descended on Doncaster for the free gig at Norton Coronation Club in West End Road, with some queueing overnight and throughout this morning.