Created, tried and tested by the Trust, the adorable leggy creation will appeal to all wildlife watchers, and make a delightful addition to any crafted menagerie.

The pattern and more information can be downloaded from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust website and knitters are kindly asked to make a donation in return to the Trust’s Wilder Wetlands campaign.

Bitterns belong to the heron family and are more often heard than seen as they skulk and are well camouflaged in reedbeds.

Help the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust by making your own knittern

Their distinctive booming call may be heard early in the morning as it carries across the water.

Bitterns have made an incredible comeback in recent years and there are now 20 pairs across Yorkshire.

However their future is far from certain; in the last 100 years, 90 per cent of UK wetlands have been lost, putting bitterns and other wildlife at risk.

Jo Rawson, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Community Engagement Manager added; “People love bitterns because they represent a success story of our wetlands after nearly going extinct in England twenty years ago. But thanks to work on our reserves and across the region, they’ve found a home back in Yorkshire over the last few years.

However, the future of bitterns and other wetland wildlife is still far from certain and we urgently need funds to care for these wetland places which are at risk from climate change, pollution and development.”

The Trust’s Potteric Carr nature reserve and visitor centre in Doncaster is home to several bitterns and will be the venue for a gallery of finished knitterns.

Knitters are invited to send the Trust a colour photo of their completed knittern by Monday, January 9, 2023.

In return they will be given two free entry tickets to the reserve, the opportunity to see their bittern in the gallery and to vote for their favourite.

The gallery will be open from 2nd February, World Wetlands Day. The winner with the most votes will win a box of wildlife goodies from the reserve’s shop.

To download your bittern ‘Knittern’ pattern, go to www.ywt.org.uk/wilder-wetlands#knittern