TV crew and locals garner support for the Save Tickhill's Trees campaign

A TV crew and villagers gathered this morning in support of the Save Tickhill's Trees campaign.

Just a few days ago the Free Press reported on planned protests and boycotts over proposals to chop down two trees in the village which are nearly 130 years old.

Cherry Lane Garden Centre chiefs have met with anger from local residents after a successful planning appeal against decisions from City of Doncaster Council and Tickhill Town Council who wanted the lime trees – planted in 1897 – to remain in place.

A protest group – Save Tickhill’s Trees – was immediately set up and calls were made to boycott the garden centre in Bawtry Road.

The protestors in Tickhill today.

Meeting today a spokesman for the campaign group said: “I think it was Harold Wilson who is credited with the quote ‘A week is a long time in politics’.

“Well in just under a week I am proud to say residents of Tickhill have stepped up to the plate.

“Today on a cold, damp, winter morning a group of around 20 of us stood outside to protest at Cherry Lane Garden Centre to show our disgust at their proposal to cut down several of our lime trees.”

Originally turned down by Tickhill and Doncaster Councils, the garden centre took it to appeal and won.

Incensed, locals and the Save Tickhill's Trees Facebook group started an online petition which now has over 2,000 signatures.

The spokesman continued: “The media have been quick to pick up on this and today we were joined by ITV Calendar who interviewed several of us, which at times was difficult over the sound of cars, vans and lorries honking in support of our campaign.

“It was great to see such support, showing how the local community can pull together at short notice to make their feeling heard.”

They concluded: “With other local residents unable to attend, other protests are being planned.

“Will get them to change their mind? I don’t know but until we do I urge everyone to boycott Cherry Lane!”

