Doncaster garden centre bosses hit back at boycott over plan to chop down trees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bosses at a Doncaster garden centre have hit back at planned protests and boycotts over plans to chop down two trees nearly 130 years old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cherry Lane garden centre chiefs in Tickhill have met with anger from local residents after a successful planning appeal against decisions from City of Doncaster Council and Tickhill Town Council who wanted the lime trees – planted in 1897 – to remain in place.

A protest group – Save Tickhill’s Trees – has been set up and there have been calls to boycott the garden centre in Bawtry Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But bosses say the trees need to be brought down for safety reasons as part of plans to create a new entrance to the site.

A fight has been launched to save the trees which Cherry Lane bosses say need to be chopped down for safety reasons. (Photo: Save Tickhill's Trees).

In a lengthy statement, a spokesperson said: “At Cherry Lane Tickhill, we are committed to ensuring the safety of our visitors, colleagues, and the community.

“As a much-loved venue for all ages, safety of our staff and visitors is our priority.

"When we took over the site in 2008, the loading bay was already established but was later taken out of use due to safety concerns for the vehicles exiting onto the busy A631 Bawtry Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since then, deliveries have been unloaded in the car park. However, as the popularity of the site has grown, this has become increasingly unsafe and large delivery vehicles and forklifts among our visitors has been the cause of increasing concerns, highlighting the need to address this risk.

“To resolve this issue, we are reopening the purpose-built delivery yard to create a safer, more efficient solution that protects our visitors and staff.

"To ensure the yard operates safely and effectively, two mature lime trees located on either side of the access road must be removed.

"This work will widen the access road’s entrance, improving visibility and significantly reducing the risk of accidents along the busy A631 Bawtry Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand the concerns surrounding the removal of mature trees and are taking every precaution to minimise environmental impact.

"All works are being carried out under the supervision of a qualified arboriculturist to ensure careful management of root systems and soil compaction.

"This project has been granted planning permission following an independent review by a highly qualified inspector appointed by the Secretary of State, ensuring compliance with the highest professional standards.

“Cherry Lane is an independent, family owned and run business and is deeply committed to sustainability through our Value Our Planet initiative. We recognise the importance of making small but meaningful improvements that reduce our environmental impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Across our business, we are continually working to improve packaging efficiency, reduce waste and recycle more.

"Additionally, we are expanding our range of sustainable products and providing more recycling options in-store.

“We invite our customers to join us in making Small Changes for a Big Difference, as together we can create a better future for our planet while maintaining the safety and enjoyment of our community spaces.”

Red ribbons have been attached to the trees, part of an avenue of dozens of limes planted to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria in 1897.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Save Tickhill's Trees said: “The lime trees form part of Tickhill’s cherished landscape and are part of the heritage of the area for over a century.

“Despite huge local objection, including Doncaster Council refusing permission, they appealed and got their plans passed to the shock of all local residents.

"Tickhill has so much to offer. There is a huge array of wonderful local, independent shops, cafes, restaurants within the centre.

“Please support THESE shops when visiting.

“Enjoy the lime tree avenue while you can and together we can make a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One protester said: “Tickhill residents are now talking about demonstrating, boycotting and protesting against them. We all feel absolutely helpless that a large corporation can act in such a way.”

The family-owned business has 17 garden centres throughout East Anglia, Yorkshire and the Midlands and was established in 2001 with the purchase of three garden centres in East Anglia by parent QD Group, whose CEO is Nick Rubins, the current High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire.

In 2012, Doncaster Council unveiled proposals to chop down the 80 trees at a cost of £20,000.

The council said the trees were showing signs of ageing and posed a danger – and a report commissioned in 1996 suggested the trees had been badly affected by excessive road salt.

But after an outcry by local residents, the trees remained.

A petition against the tree removal has been set up HERE