South Yorkshire’s Mayor opens second round of A Tree for Everyone Grant Fund to plant more trees across the region

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, has opened the second round of his A Tree for Everyone Grant Fund to help plant more trees across our communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second round of the £50,000 Grant Fund is part of the Mayor’s Million Trees project, which aims to plant 1.4 million trees in South Yorkshire. The Grant Fund is for people in the region who would like to plant trees here, on land where planting rights are secured, and where the trees will provide a public benefit and enhance environmental sustainability.

It comes after a fruitful first round, launched in January 2025, which saw six successful recipients of the Grant Fund and helped to plant over 180 trees and 6m of hedgerow. One of the successful recipients was Maltby Community Hub CIC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £2,500 awarded from the Grant Fund to them was for the Green Horizons project, which will plant 30 native and ornamental trees to boost biodiversity and empower volunteers, who are often from disadvantaged backgrounds, with orchard workshops. There will also be community planting days to demonstrate proper planting techniques and ongoing maintenance.

Maltby CIC tree planting.

The remaining £40,000 of the Grant Fund has been allocated to round two with grants awarded in amounts of between £250 and £2,500. Applications for larger amounts will be considered where a lead applicant is working with others. South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is working with the South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) to deliver the Grant Fund.

The second round of the Grant Fund was launched yesterday, Monday 19 May.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “I’ve made no secret of the fact that I want to plant 1.4 million trees, one for every person who lives in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first round of the Grant Fund was a huge success with projects across our communities receiving funds to help plant more trees right across our region. Trees enrich our lives, sustain our communities and provide countless benefits to our environment.

“That’s why I’m proud to be opening the second round of the Grant Fund so that more people can plant trees to create a healthier, wealthier, greener and cleaner South Yorkshire for everyone.”

In contrast to the Free Trees for Communities scheme, which is only open to community groups and provides packs of 50 trees, the Grant Fund is open to everyone in South Yorkshire, and can offer a more flexible number of trees, equipment, surveys or other professional support, provided applicants meet the criteria.

The Grant Fund will be open for round two of applications between Monday 19 May and Friday 25 July at 5pm. This round is suitable for projects that will be completed by March 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For almost 40 years, SYCF has invested millions of pounds in community groups and organisations to address critical social issues and improve lives across the region.

Michelle Dickinson, head of philanthropy and programmes for South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, said: “It’s fantastic to be partnering with South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, to help deliver the second round of the inspiring A Tree for Everyone Fund.

“We were delighted with the success of the first round, and with Round 2 now open for applications, we’re excited to build on this momentum and support even more tree planting projects which will leave a leave a lasting legacy in our local communities for many years to come.”

A spokesperson for Maltby CIC said: “We are delighted to see South Yorkshire’s Mayor open round two of the A Tree for Everyone Grant Fund. The money we received in round one has already put two new trees into Coronation Park with more to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will also be training local residents through our Green Horizons workshops at the start of Autumn. With today’s announcement we can help even more streets turn grey corners into green lungs.”

Maltby CIC are also working with Maltby Happy Gardeners to run community planting days, orchard care demos and children’s ‘seed to sapling’ sessions so every generation can get their hands in soil. Find out more via their Facebook page @MaltbyCommunityHub.

To find out more information or to apply to the Grant Fund visit www.southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/tree-fund or to find out more information about other tree planting initiatives in South Yorkshire visit https://www.southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/