The School Solar Enabling Fund from the North East and Yorkshire Net Zero Hub will provide grants of between £5,000 and £10,000 to places of education that apply with a report showing how the money will be used.

Organisations such as local authority schools, education trusts, colleges and universities are all eligible to apply.

The grant is available to organisations in South Yorkshire as well as Tees Valley, North East, North Yorkshire, East Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

There is an aim that all of the projects will be delivered by March 2023

The funding has been provided by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as part of its commitment to Net Zero hubs.

There are five Net Zero hubs in the country, which focus on helping the UK to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050. Each is hosted by a lead local authority and has a small team which provides practical expertise to develop green projects.

Chris Rowell, Chair of the North East and Yorkshire Net Zero Hub and the Clean Growth Manager at Tees Valley Combined Authority, said: “Energy prices are on the rise for everyone, and schools and other learning providers are struggling to keep on top of their energy bills.

“The School Solar Enabling Fund will give them the opportunity to cut their energy bills and generate their own electricity, allowing them to worry less about bills and focus on educating the next generation.

“The North East and Yorkshire region leads the way in sustainability, green energy, and carbon reduction, so we look forward to being able to support some amazing solar energy projects delivered by schools and education providers across our region.”

Organisations must apply by September 30, with a technical report from a qualified assessor supporting the application. It must include details of the works that will be undertaken such as amount of panelling and cost estimates.

