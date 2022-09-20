Doncaster College to host event raising international development awareness

On October 13, students will get the opportunity to learn about key global issues, volunteering opportunities, studying international development at university and pursuing careers in the field.

The event is organised by Doncaster Colleges and charity Diversity in Development with an aim to make young people more aware about international issues.

Diversity in Development is a charity which aims to make studies of international development accessible to all.

Doncaster College students on an international development trip to St Lucia

The Doncaster Development Day is one of many similar events across the country which take place in lower socio-economic areas.

John Kirkland, Chair of the charity, said: “Young people are more engaged with global issues than ever before, they are aware of the impact of humanitarian disasters, poverty, climate change, forced migration and trafficking, but sometimes it seems complex and difficult to make a difference.”

“The Doncaster Development Day will provide a summary of the key issues in international development and a menu of options to get involved.”

Those attending the event will hear from development charities such as Oxfam and Irise International, local MPs Nick Fletcher and Rosie Winterton, who will be hosting a ‘Question Time’ style panel, and young people who have begun careers in the field.

The event is free to attend and open to anyone aged 16+ in South Yorkshire. Members of the public are also invited to attend the Question Time session.

To register, visit doncasterdevelopmentday.eventbrite.co.uk