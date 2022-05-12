The research, undertaken by GetAgent, investigated waste management in towns and cities in the UK.

GetAgent analysed Doncaster along with the other 39 most populated towns and cities across the country to reveal the best 10 for investing in waste management.

Looking into factors such as waste collection, disposal, minimisation and trade waste, Doncaster ranked as sixth in the UK for investment into waste management per person – comfortably placing them top 10.

With a total waste expenditure per person of £109, only five other places ranked above Doncaster, with Brighton and Hove topping the charts with £135.

This research shows that Doncaster has invested a substantial amount of money into waste management across the town and is ensuring that the town’s waste is correctly disposed of.