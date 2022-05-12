Doncaster is sixth highest in UK for waste management investment, research reveals

Research has revealed the top 10 UK towns and cities who invest the most in waste management – with Doncaster ranking sixth.

By Alex Wilkinson
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 1:52 pm

The research, undertaken by GetAgent, investigated waste management in towns and cities in the UK.

GetAgent analysed Doncaster along with the other 39 most populated towns and cities across the country to reveal the best 10 for investing in waste management.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster-based business invests in allotments for the local community

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Doncaster ranks 6th in the UK for investment into waste management per person. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Looking into factors such as waste collection, disposal, minimisation and trade waste, Doncaster ranked as sixth in the UK for investment into waste management per person – comfortably placing them top 10.

With a total waste expenditure per person of £109, only five other places ranked above Doncaster, with Brighton and Hove topping the charts with £135.

This research shows that Doncaster has invested a substantial amount of money into waste management across the town and is ensuring that the town’s waste is correctly disposed of.

Full results of GetAgent’s study into the cleanest city can be found here.

DoncasterResearchBrightonHove