Doncaster Council had 97 per cent success clearing fly-tipping last quarter

The council has conducted its most recent quarterly report which revealed it surpassed targets to deal with fly-tipping.

By Shannon Mower
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 5:10pm

From October to December 2022, Doncaster Council was 97 per cent successful in clearing fly-tipping incidents within seven days.

The result meant that their 65 per cent target was greatly exceeded.

During the time period, there were 1,132 incidents of fly-tipping.

The quarterly report for the third quarter of 2022 was presented to the cabinet by Coun Phil Cole last week.

Coun Glyn Jones said: “It’s a bitter-sweet moment; sweet that we are able to react quickly to these antisocial acts but it’s clear that there’s lots of work to do with people that still commit environmental crime.”

Mayor Ros Jones committed to dealing with the issue during the council elections of 2021.

She added: “We could do other things with that money if we didn’t use those resources. The issue requires education from the source, and people being aware of what’s happening.”

