Number of fly-tipping incidents has risen three-fold in a year in Doncaster

In the wake of government findings, a rural insurance specialist is calling on landowners to double down on their efforts to keep environmental criminals at bay in a bid to maintain the positive trend.

According to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), a total of 81,952 fly-tipping incidents were recorded across the region in 2021/22. This was down from 90,055 in the previous year.

Yet in Doncaster there were 3,674 compared to 1,177 the previous year.

Harry Appleton-Metcalfe, of rural insurance broker, Lycetts, said: “The figures are very encouraging, but it is important that landowners continue to remain vigilant if the downward trajectory is to continue.

“Making it difficult for environmental criminals to access land is one of the most effective preventative measures you can take.

“Gates should be locked when not in use, fences should be in a good state of repair and hedges should be cut back to allow good visibility for property owners.

“Fly-tippers tend to operate under cover of darkness, so exterior lighting should be installed, if possible. Security cameras can also be an effective deterrent, and can help secure successful prosecutions.”

As well as posing significant and environmental health risks, fly-tipping can be a legal and financial burden.