City of Doncaster Council is celebrating the news that wild-born Atlantic salmon have been found in the River Don for the first time in over 200 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discovery was made by volunteers of the Don Catchment Rivers Trust (DCRT) during a recent electrofishing survey and is a heartening sign that the local waterway is steadily recovering after generations of man-made disturbance.

For context, salmon need clean, well-oxygenated water in order to successfully “spawn” (or, in other words, lay their eggs). Owing to pollution and other factors, such an event has not been recorded in the River Don for centuries now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was until the appearance of a new parr in the waters of Sheffield last month. Giving ecologists cause for real optimism, this piece of good news indicates that conditions are improving in the Don and that the water quality is getting measurably better.

Council celebrates milestone in the ecological recovery of the River Don as wild salmon are found.

It has, of course, taken a lot of hard work to get to this point, involving a range of different agencies.

Speaking about this, Councillor Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Environment, Housing and Safer Communities at City of Doncaster Council, said: “This is fantastic news for the River Don and shows that the hard work of the council and our various partners is indeed paying off. We are proud to collaborate with some absolutely amazing organisations on the continued restoration and conservation of this very important waterway.

“Alongside the Don Catchment Rivers Trust, for instance, we have delivered a fish and eel pass in Sprotbrough weir — removing a barrier to migratory species like salmon and allowing them to swim upstream — are helping to rejuvenate wetland sites like Hexthorpe Ings, and are teaming up on various aspects of the ongoing “All Hands on the Don” project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The discovery of Atlantic salmon spawning in the River Don again is a milestone achievement and I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to improving the quality of this waterway over the years, whether that’s our own officers, the expert environmental conservationists, or the many volunteers from across South Yorkshire who have so generously given up their time to clear up and improve habitats. It’s been a great team effort, and I look forward to continuing the good work in the future.”

Expanding upon this, Rachel Walker, Chief Executive Officer of DCRT added: “We are so pleased to be continuing the work of previous generations. Without their early efforts to improve the river, we wouldn't be at the point of seeing salmon parr back.

“Later this year, we will be delivering habitat improvement works at two Ings sites around Doncaster. This will include installing a 'fish friendly flap valve' so that, when fish are washed into flood storage areas in high flows, they will now have a means of getting back out into the river and continuing their journey. We have longer terms plans to help keep removing barriers to fish migration, and to help with the return journey to sea for migratory species."

Run by DCRT, and made possible by the Natural Lottery Heritage Fund, the ongoing All Hands on the Don project is delivering habitat improvements, effective volunteering events, and a thorough clearing of the River Don itself (with 595 bags of rubbish being removed over the past two years, alongside more than 250 large items).

The project is now entering into its third and final year, with volunteering days, educational events, surveys and flower plantings all planned for the months ahead. More information about the project can be found on the DCRT website.