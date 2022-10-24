Chance to win a state-of-the-art compost bin up for grabs this winter in Doncaster

Insulated Hotbins can transform garden and food waste into a top-quality fertiliser for plants and vegetables - suppressing plant diseases and pests and reducing the need for chemical fertilisers - in as little as 30-90 days.

Earlier this year Waste Less South Yorkshire received almost 600 entries for a competition to give away seven Hotbins and thanks to the fantastic response has decided to run the competition again with bins to be won by people living in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, and Sheffield.

Abi Reid is Community Education Liaison Officer based at Manvers, the award-winning BDR/Renewi waste treatment facility which diverts 97 per cent of Barnsley, Doncaster, and Rotherham household waste from landfill.

The family of Rosemary Russell from Doncaster was one of the winners of the Spring Hotbin competition organised by Waste Less South Yorkshire

“As the colder months approach and garden waste services begin to be suspended or reduced, we wanted to promote home composting again.,” said Abi.

“Over the winter months it can be challenging to home compost, so we are giving away more Hotbin composters.

“This is the third year we have run the competition which is very popular.

"Composting is good for your garden, helps reduce waste and reduce our effects on the climate.

"Composting for just one year can save greenhouse gases equivalent to all the carbon dioxide produced by a kettle for one year, or a washing machine for three months.”

The competition runs from October 25 to November 11.

Anyone wanting to enter should head over to the Waste Less South Yorkshire website (WasteLess- SY.co.uk) or visit #SouthYorkshireComposts on social media.

