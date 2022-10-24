Several canisters of nitrous oxide, commonly referred to as ‘laughing gas’, have been found in Wroot recently, the one pictured on Saturday morning.

A spokesman for Epworth neighbourhood policing team said: “I urge all parents of Wroot to discuss the dangers of the use of nitrous oxide with their children in a bid to put a stop to its use.

“Should you have any questions or queries in relation to this matter then please do not hesitate to contact me.”

The canister found over the weekend

He continued: “But what is nitrous oxide? Some people are under the presumption that this is just laughing gas.

"This drug is NO laughing matter and Nitrous Oxide is a very dangerous colourless gas that can be extremely dangerous when inhaled directly from the canister.

“If you choose to take nitrous oxide you pose the risk of falling unconscious and/or suffocating from lack of oxygen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is classed as a psychoactive drug and it may be possible to become psychologically dependent on this drug.

”Several of these empty nitrous oxide gas canisters are found in your local communities, discarded in parks and at the road side.

"If you take too much nitrous oxide you risk falling unconscious and/or suffocating from the lack of oxygen.”

Other risks include: dizziness, which might make you act carelessly or dangerously; heavy regular use can lead to a deficiency of vitamin B12 and to a form of anemia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The effects of nitrous oxide are headache, vomiting, nausea, shivering, choking, elevated heart rate.”