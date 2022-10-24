News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Potentially lethal 'laughing gas' canisters found in quiet Doncaster village

Police are sending out a stark message after the use of nitrous oxide as a “high” has been identified in a village on the outskirts of Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 10:50am

Several canisters of nitrous oxide, commonly referred to as ‘laughing gas’, have been found in Wroot recently, the one pictured on Saturday morning.

A spokesman for Epworth neighbourhood policing team said: “I urge all parents of Wroot to discuss the dangers of the use of nitrous oxide with their children in a bid to put a stop to its use.

“Should you have any questions or queries in relation to this matter then please do not hesitate to contact me.”

The canister found over the weekend

Most Popular

He continued: “But what is nitrous oxide? Some people are under the presumption that this is just laughing gas.

"This drug is NO laughing matter and Nitrous Oxide is a very dangerous colourless gas that can be extremely dangerous when inhaled directly from the canister.

Read More
Doncaster cop suspended after being arrested for the production of Class B drugs...

“If you choose to take nitrous oxide you pose the risk of falling unconscious and/or suffocating from lack of oxygen.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

"It is classed as a psychoactive drug and it may be possible to become psychologically dependent on this drug.

”Several of these empty nitrous oxide gas canisters are found in your local communities, discarded in parks and at the road side.

"If you take too much nitrous oxide you risk falling unconscious and/or suffocating from the lack of oxygen.”

Other risks include: dizziness, which might make you act carelessly or dangerously; heavy regular use can lead to a deficiency of vitamin B12 and to a form of anemia.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The effects of nitrous oxide are headache, vomiting, nausea, shivering, choking, elevated heart rate.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.