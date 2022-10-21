News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster cop suspended after being arrested for the production of Class B drugs after a raid

A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug.

By Stephanie Bateman
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 2:28pm

The 36-year-old PC was arrested on Tuesday (October 19) following a report to the force's Professional Standards Department and a property attended and searched in Warmsworth.

The officer, who works in Doncaster, has today (Friday, October 21) been suspended from their duties and an internal Professional Standards misconduct investigation has been launched alongside the criminal investigation.

The officer has been released under investigation.

Alongside the police officer, a 36-year-old man and 64-year-old man, from Doncaster, were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug and have been released under investigation.

Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring said: "As a force we remain committed to being as open and transparent as possible about our professional standards and these allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

“Any officer involved in criminal activities will be dealt with both internally and externally through the legal system.”

