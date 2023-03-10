Emergency services at scene of incident on major Doncaster road this lunchtime
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident on a Doncaster road this lunchtime.
By Darren Burke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 12:33pm
Paramedics are understood to be in attendance at an incident in Arksey Lane, Bentley following unconfirmed reports of a road traffic collision.
The incident is understood to have taken place a short distance from where a woman was injured in a four-vehicle pile up on Wednesday when the 31-year-old was taken to hospital following the collision.We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details of today’s incident.