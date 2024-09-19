Video: Murder probe launched in Doncaster as police seal off city centre alleyway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the scene in Doncaster this morning as police launch a murder probe following the discovery of a man’s body in a city centre alleyway.

Alleyways between Whitburn Road and Apley Road in Hyde Park have been cordoned off, with forensics officers also at the scene following the death of a 42-year-old man.

Police have cordoned off two separate alleyways linking the two streets and there is a heavy police presence in the area.

Forensics officers in white suits could also be seen conducting investigations behind houses in the area.

An alleyway between Whitburn Road and Apley Road has been sealed off by police with a murder probe launched.

One resident, who asked not to be named said: “The police have been here all morning. I know quite a few people were woken up by all the activity earlier."

Another said: “I don’t really know what’s gone off but the police have been all over the alleyway all morning. There’s cops everywhere.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: At 5.31am today (19 September), a member of the public alerted police station staff to reports of an injured man in the alleyway.

Officers and paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene and found a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance where he was sadly pronounced dead despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

A scene remains in place in the Apley Road and Whitburn Road area, while officers continue their work.

We would urge anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident to please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 123 of 19 September 2024.