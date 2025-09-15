Two arrested as violence flares in Doncaster suburb

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Sep 2025, 13:25 BST
Police were called after violence flared in Hyde Park.placeholder image
Police were called after violence flared in Hyde Park.
Two people have been arrested after violence flared in a suburb of Doncaster, including an attack in a shop.

South Yorkshire Police say officers were called to deal with incidents in Hyde Park just a short distance apart on Saturday.

A force spokesperson said: “At 3.20pm on Saturday (13 September), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Carr House Road, Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was reported that two men were assaulted at the One Stop shop and suffered minor injuries.

“It is further reported that a 39-year-old man was attacked and robbed on Apley Road suffering minor injuries.

“Officers attended the area, and arrested two men.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, two counts of common assault, robbery, and possession of class A drugs.

“A 41-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and failure to appear at court.

“Both men have been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

Related topics:DoncasterHyde ParkSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice