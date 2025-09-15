Two arrested as violence flares in Doncaster suburb
South Yorkshire Police say officers were called to deal with incidents in Hyde Park just a short distance apart on Saturday.
A force spokesperson said: “At 3.20pm on Saturday (13 September), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Carr House Road, Doncaster.
“It was reported that two men were assaulted at the One Stop shop and suffered minor injuries.
“It is further reported that a 39-year-old man was attacked and robbed on Apley Road suffering minor injuries.
“Officers attended the area, and arrested two men.
“A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, two counts of common assault, robbery, and possession of class A drugs.
“A 41-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and failure to appear at court.
“Both men have been bailed pending further enquiries.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.