Third road traffic collision brings further chaos to the motorway network this afternoon
An incident has occurred on the M62 eastbound between junctions 34 and 35
A Humberside Police spokesman said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance on the M62 Junction 35, near to the slip road with the M18, following a road traffic collision today (Wednesday 13 November).
“A road closure is in place both eastbound and westbound, and motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
“Those who are planning to travel along this route are advised to make alternative arrangements, as delays are expected into the early evening.”
This follows two other collisions which happened on the M18 late this morning.
