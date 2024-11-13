Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following reports of the closure of the M18 near Doncaster this morning, National Highways have issued an update for motorists.

Initially the M18 southbound was closed between junctions 6 and 5 following a serious collision between two lorries at 11.15am

It was expected to remain closed for much of the afternooon and possibly into rush hour as a police investigation is likely to be required.

National Highways traffic officers were on the scene turning round vehicles stuck behind the incident.

The standstill on the M18. Photo by David Robinson

A barrier team was enroute to remove a section of barrier to enable the release of trapped traffic on the M18.

Shortly afterwards there was then a second incident between junctions 7 to 6 behind this, hence the need for the motoroway closure from 7 to 5.

The latest update received at 1.40pm said: “Northbound is also closed still but at junction 6 only.

"The diversion is a simple up and over – ie off along the n/b exit slip road and straight back on at the n/b entry slip road on the other side of the junction.

“As usual we advise drivers to avoid this area of the network by delaying journeys or planning an alternative route well away from the area. Plenty of live info available at www.trafficengland.com or our 24-7 customer contact centre 0300 123 5000 and our regional X feed @HighwaysYorks