Scunthorpe United footballer among Doncaster-London train attack victims
Defender Jonathan Gjoshe, 22, was among those aboard the 18.25 Azuma service on Saturday.
A club spokesperson said: “Scunthorpe United can confirm Jonathan was one of the victims affected by the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London on Saturday evening.
“We can confirm that Jonathan sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack, but currently remains in hospital. Due to the ongoing investigations taking place, we are currently unable to update further.
“Everyone at the club, from the board, management and his teammates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims on board the train.”
Anthony Williams, 32, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in relation to the train attack.