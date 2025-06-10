Police launch hunt for prisoner who fled Doncaster jail on train

Police have launched a hunt for a prisoner who fled a Doncaster jail and then made his escape on a train.

Liam Slater, 33, is wanted in connection with escaping lawful custody in Doncaster, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

It is reported that on Sunday (18 May) at 6.13pm, Slater absconded from HMP Hatfield and was last seen boarding a train to Leeds at Stainforth station at 8.46pm.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Slater recently, or knows where he may be staying. He has links to Wetherby and Seacroft in Leeds.

If you see Slater, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police on 101. Please quote incident number 818 of 18 May 2025 when you get in touch.

You can contact police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Alternatively contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report information in confidence.