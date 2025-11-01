'Multiple people' stabbed on Doncaster-London King's Cross LNER train

Two people have been arrested after “multiple people” were stabbed on an LNER train, understood to be a service between Doncaster and London King’s Cross.

British Transport Police are currently responding to the incident after the train was stopped in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, soon after leaving Peterborough on the East Coast Main Line.

It is understood the train involved was the 18.25 service between Doncaster and London King’s Cross.

Armed officers attended the scene and two men were arrested following 999 calls at 19.39 GMT.

More than 30 officers were sent to the scene. No details about how many people have been stabbed have been released, or how serious the injuries are.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "Two men have been arrested by police this evening after more than 30 officers were called to Huntingdon Train Station.

"We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.

"The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre."

Videos posted to social media showed armed officers running along the platform as well as a large police presence outside the station area.

The LNER website confirmed "emergency services are dealing with an incident between Stevenage and Peterborough".

All lines are currently closed while the incident is dealt with and there has been widespread disruption to the rail network throughout the evening.

"Trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

"Major disruption is expected until the end of the day", the statement said.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed it received "reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train".

"We mobilised a large-scale response to Huntingdon Railway Station.

"We can confirm we have transported multiple patients to hospital."

Critical care teams including the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the station.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post on X: "The appalling incident on a train "near Huntingdon is deeply concerning.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response."

Huntingdon MP Ben Obese-Jecty posted on X: "I am aware of the incident and am trying to establish further information.

"My thoughts are with the victims and those involved."