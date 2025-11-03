Man in court over Doncaster train stabbings and separate London attack
Anthony Williams, 32, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court following the attack on the 18.25 Azuma service on Saturday night.
The charges are:
Ten counts of attempted murder
Actual bodily harm in connection to an alleged assault on a police officer in a custody suite, following the attack
One count of possession of bladed article in connection to the incident in Cambridgeshire
Another count of attempted murder in a separate incident at Pontoon Dock Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station, London, in the early hours of Saturday
Another count of possession of a bladed article in connection to the incident at Pontoon Dock.
Williams, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody.
His next appearance will be at Cambridge Crown Court on 1 December.
.