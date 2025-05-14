M18 in Doncaster re-opens after overnight repairs following lorry crash

The M18 motorway near Doncaster has re-opened following a serious crash which shut the carriageway for most of yesterday afternoon and evening and with repairs carried out overnight.

The northbound carriageway between junctions three and four was shut following the incident shortly after 2pm.

Diversions were put in place following the collision which National Highways Yorkshire said involved two lorries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “All lanes of the M18 northbound are now open again following yesterday's closure.

“Thank you for your patience.”