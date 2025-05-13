Diversions after crash between two lorries closes M18 in Doncaster

The M18 motorway in Doncaster has been closed this afternoon and diversions put in place following a serious collision between two lorries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The northbound carriageway between junctions three and four has been shut following the incident earlier this afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that the M18 is currently closed between junction 3 to 4 northbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is due to a road traffic collision. Emergency services are on scene, and we ask you to avoid the area while we carry out our work.”

The scene on the M18 near Doncaster this afternoon. (Photo: Chris Brown).

A spokesperson for National Highways Yorkshire said: “If you're heading to the M18, please be aware of the ongoing closure northbound following the collision involving two lorries.

“All emergency services are in attendance, along with National Highways Traffic Officers.”

Road users heading north are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs

Vehicles equal or below 15'3" high

Exit at J3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A6182 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A18

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A18 and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the roundabout with the A630

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A630 and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the junction with the M18

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to rejoin M18 North

Vehicles above 15'3" high

Exit at J3

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A6182 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A18 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with Armthorpe Road.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto Armthorpe Road and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout with Mill Street.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto Mill Street and proceed along this road for approximately 600m to the roundabout with A630

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A630 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the M18

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to rejoin M18 North

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via the regional twitter feed.

The 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.