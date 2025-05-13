Diversions after crash between two lorries closes M18 in Doncaster
The northbound carriageway between junctions three and four has been shut following the incident earlier this afternoon.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that the M18 is currently closed between junction 3 to 4 northbound.
“This is due to a road traffic collision. Emergency services are on scene, and we ask you to avoid the area while we carry out our work.”
A spokesperson for National Highways Yorkshire said: “If you're heading to the M18, please be aware of the ongoing closure northbound following the collision involving two lorries.
“All emergency services are in attendance, along with National Highways Traffic Officers.”
Road users heading north are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs
Vehicles equal or below 15'3" high
Exit at J3
At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A6182 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A18
At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A18 and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the roundabout with the A630
At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A630 and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the junction with the M18
At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to rejoin M18 North
Vehicles above 15'3" high
Exit at J3
At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A6182 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A18.
At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A18 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with Armthorpe Road.
At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto Armthorpe Road and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout with Mill Street.
At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto Mill Street and proceed along this road for approximately 600m to the roundabout with A630
At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A630 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the M18
At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to rejoin M18 North
Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.
If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via the regional twitter feed.
The 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.