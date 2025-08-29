Lorry driver in hospital after truck overturns on major Doncaster road

A lorry driver has been taken to hospital after his truck overturned on a busy Doncaster road.

The HGV tipped onto its side on Great Yorkshire Way earlier this afternoon, leading to the road being shut in both directions and drivers advised to avoid the area.

The driver of the lorry is understood to have received minor injuries in the crash.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.07pm today (Friday 29 August), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the Great Yorkshire Way, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a white Iveco S-Way lorry was involved in a single vehicle collision.

"The driver, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

“The M18 has been closed at the junction three roundabout to the Great Yorkshire Way while recovery is arranged for the vehicle.”

The incident took place between the M18 and iPort junctions.