Knife wielding robbers steal BMW in early morning raid in Doncaster
Police were called to Buckleigh Crescent in Hexthorpe shortly before 7am, with a man already in custody over the incident.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.47am today (Friday 30 May) we received reports of a robbery on Buckleigh Crescent.
“It is reported that two men threatened another man with a knife.
"It is further reported that the victim's vehicle, a silver BMW X6, was then stolen.
“A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody at this time.
“Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.”
It is the second serious police incident in the street in a matter of days.
Last week, a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault which saw police cordon off the area.
