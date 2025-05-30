Knife wielding robbers steal BMW in early morning raid in Doncaster

Knife wielding robbers threatened a man with a knife and then stole a BMW car in an early morning raid in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Buckleigh Crescent in Hexthorpe shortly before 7am, with a man already in custody over the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.47am today (Friday 30 May) we received reports of a robbery on Buckleigh Crescent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that two men threatened another man with a knife.

Two more arrests have been made as part of an attempted murder investigation

"It is further reported that the victim's vehicle, a silver BMW X6, was then stolen.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody at this time.

“Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.”

It is the second serious police incident in the street in a matter of days.

Last week, a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault which saw police cordon off the area.