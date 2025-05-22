Man in hospital with serious injuries after assault in Doncaster street
Emergency services were called to Buckleigh Crescent in Hexthorpe yesterday afternoon, with a huge police presence reported in the area following the incident.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 3.19pm yesterday (Wednesday 21 May), we were called by the ambulance service to a reported assault at Buckleigh Crescent in the Hexthorpe area of Doncaster.
“It is reported that a 41-year-old man was assaulted and received serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
"He was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111.
You can report information in confidence and do not have to leave your details.