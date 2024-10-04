Fuel spill causes delays for drivers on A1 near Doncaster as lane closed
Drivers in Doncaster are being warned of delays on the A1 near Doncaster this morning after a fuel spillage from a lorry.
Highways Yorkshire has said one lane is closed on the A1(M) northbound between J36 near Warmsworth and J37 near Marr for recovery of anHGV following an earlier incident.
A spokesperson said: “Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 30 minutes and approximately three miles of congestion.”
Crews are at the scene dealing with the fuel spill.
