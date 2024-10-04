Fuel spill causes delays for drivers on A1 near Doncaster as lane closed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in Doncaster are being warned of delays on the A1 near Doncaster this morning after a fuel spillage from a lorry.

Highways Yorkshire has said one lane is closed on the A1(M) northbound between J36 near Warmsworth and J37 near Marr for recovery of anHGV following an earlier incident.

A spokesperson said: “Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 30 minutes and approximately three miles of congestion.”

Crews are at the scene dealing with the fuel spill.