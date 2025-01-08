Emergency services dealing with incident on major Doncaster road this afternoon
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a serious incident on a major Doncaster road this afternoon.
Eyewitnesses have reported a large number of police cars and fire engines on Carr House Road, Hyde Park.
It is understood that the incident is near to the Colosseo Italian restaurant.
AA Traffic News shows heavy traffic on the carriageway leading into Doncaster city centre.
We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.