Emergency services dealing with incident on major Doncaster road this afternoon

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Jan 2025, 15:34 GMT
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a serious incident on a major Doncaster road this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses have reported a large number of police cars and fire engines on Carr House Road, Hyde Park.

It is understood that the incident is near to the Colosseo Italian restaurant.

AA Traffic News shows heavy traffic on the carriageway leading into Doncaster city centre.

We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details.

