Doncaster motorway re-opens after fatal crash which killed motorcyclist

A Doncaster motorway has been re-opened this afternoon – nine hours after a fatal crash which killed a motorcyclist.

Emergency services were first called to the A1 shortly before 6am this morning, with the southbound carriageway between J34 and J35 closed throughout the day.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Following an earlier road traffic collision, the A1 southbound has been reopened between junction 35 to 34.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding while emergency services worked at the scene.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward following the crash.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that at approximately 5.45am earlier this morning (Wednesday 18 June), a red Kawasaki motorbike was involved in a collision with a HGV between junction 35 and 34.

“The ambulance service attended and the rider, a 55-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, the man died at hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances leading up to the collision, and we are asking for anyone who witnessed it, or who may have dashcam footage capturing the collision or the moments leading up to it, to get in touch.”

Footage can be submitted to police via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-following-fatal-collision-on-a1

If you have any information which could help the investigation, please report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101 quoting incident number 156 of 18 June 2025.