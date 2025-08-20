Doncaster man facing jail in Thailand after woman killed in motorbike smash

A Doncaster man is reportedly facing jail in Thailand after a woman died following a motorbike crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon Mills, 22, allegedly slammed into Jurairat Petchraksa, 49, outside a bar in Pattaya, Thailand on a rented scooter before being beaten up by an angry mob, according to local reports in Thailand and also The Sun.

The tourist reportedly faces up to 10 years behind bars after the woman involved in the collision died later in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He initially faced charges of reckless driving causing serious injury, which is punishable with up to three years in jail or a fine of up to 60,000 baht (roughly £1,365) - or both.

A woman has died following a motorbike smash in the Pattaya area of Thailand.

But following Jurairat's death, he could face up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to 200,000 baht (around £4,550).

Police said the suspect was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs but did admit to causing the accident and has since compensated Jurairat's family with 30,000 baht (roughly £680) for medical expenses.

Mills has since been released from custody but his passport has been seized to prevent him from leaving the country, The Sun has reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Lieutenant Colonel Itthiporn said: "More evidence and witness statements are now needed for this case.

"The suspect was not under the influence of alcohol or any kind of drugs but he admitted causing the accident.

"We are waiting for a full forensic report from the hospital into the injuries and the cause of death. The suspect will not be allowed to leave Thailand."

Emergency services found the mum-of-two lying in a pool of blood at around 11 pm local time on August 14 in the Soi Bong Koch 8 area of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was rushed to hospital, where she was treated for life-threatening injuries.

But despite medics' best efforts, she tragically died on Sunday afternoon, it was reported.

Confirming the woman's death, a rescue officer said: "Yes, she has passed away at the hospital. We only transported her there."

Officers said the Brit believed to be involved in the crash, gave his name as Brandon James Holmes but it is understood his name is actually Brandon Mills.