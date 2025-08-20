Doncaster man arrested after Jet2 flight is forced to turn back mid-flight

A Doncaster man has been arrested and banned from flying with holiday firm Jet2 after he forced a plane to be turned back in mid-flight.

The 30-year-old was arrested by police at Leeds Bradford Airport after the plane – bound for Alicante – was forced to perform a U-turn and head back to Yorkshire, just 100 miles into the flight.

Jet2 has given the unnamed passenger a six-month ban from the airline and he is due to appear in court over the incident.

Police were made aware of the incident shortly after 7pm on Monday (August 18) and officers boarded the aircraft when it landed back at Leeds Bradford.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a 30-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Aviation Security Act 1982.

He was later charged with entering an aircraft while drunk and was bailed to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday, September 8.

WYP described the incident as a “disturbance involving a passenger.”

Data from FlightRadar24 shows how the plane departed at 6.41pm on Monday, before making a U-turn over Leicester and returning to Leeds Bradford.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a disruptive passenger has received a six-month flying ban with us, following their appalling behaviour which led to flight LS491 from Leeds Bradford to Alicante having to return to Leeds Bradford so that police could offload them.

“As a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behaviour."

The plane eventually took off again at around 11pm, more than four hours after its scheduled departure time.