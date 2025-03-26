Disruptive Doncaster 'drunk' hauled off Easyjet flight by cops after plane diverted to Italy
Fellow passengers looked on in horror as the man insulted fellow travellers and cabin crew on the flight from Manchester to Enfidha yesterday afternoon after reportedly necking duty free booze ahead of take-off.
The man caused so much disruption that the pilot took the decision to divert the flight to Olbia in Sardinia – with Italian police waiting on the runway to haul him off the Airbus A320.
The plane later continued its journey to Tunisia after the man was removed – with passengers arriving in the North African country hours later than scheduled after the plane touched down on the Italian island in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea.
One disgruntled passenger said: "He was with a party of 16 and they were all drunk.
“We could work out from what they were saying that he was from Doncaster.
"Two police officers escorted him off the plane and I assume he spent the night banged up.
"Alcohol was not sold on board because of all the drunks.
"But unbeknown to cabin staff they were necking duty free even when we arrived and were on the coach transfer.
Another said: "It was the most unpleasant journey I've ever been on and I think every other passenger had something to say about it.
"Quite frankly they should never have been allowed on board."
"His friends were unable to get him to stop swearing, making personal comments about passengers and crew and to sit down.”
A spokesperson for Easyjet said: “EasyJet flight EZY2275 from Manchester to Enfidha yesterday diverted to Sardinia and was met by police due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard.
"Once the passenger had left the aircraft, the flight continued to Enfidha.
“EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers are not compromised at any time.
"While such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate disruptive behaviour onboard.”
