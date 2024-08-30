Darius Popan: Police in new appeal as funeral of Doncaster teen takes place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funeral of a Doncaster 15-year-old whose death has seen three teenagers arrested as part of a murder probe is set to take place today – as police launch a fresh appeal for information.

Darius Popan was found with serious injuries on the Trans Pennine Trail near between Warmsworth and Sprotbrough on July 27 and died the following day in hospital.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

His funeral will take place from 3.30pm today at Memoria Doncaster in Barnby Dun followed by a celebration of his life at Armthorpe Community Centre.

Police have launched a fresh appeal as the funeral of Darius Popan takes place.

Meanwhile, posters appealing for information from members of the public have been distributed in the area near to where he was found.

A South Yorkshire Police spokespersom said: “Darius, 15, died after he was found with injuries on a section of the Trans Pennine Trail between Sprotbrough and Warmsworth.

"He was found around 7pm on Saturday 27 July approximately 300m from Warmsworth Cemetery in Guest Lane.

“We are now keen to hear from anyone who was in this area between 2pm and 9pm on July 27.

"Darius was known to ride a gold coloured bike in the area and was wearing a short sleeved green t-shirt, with a dark coloured gilet, dark coloured joggers and trainers at the time he was found.

"Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting incident number 1020 of 27 July 2024.”

A spokesperson for Doncaster Funerals, which is organising today’s service, said: “Darius was a much loved son, brother, nephew, cousin and a friend to many. He has left a hole in everyone's lives and will be immensely missed.

“The family are happy for all who knew Darius to attend the funeral service and would like you to continue celebrating his life with them at the community centre.”

Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received and will go to RFCA Yorkshire and The Humber

A post-mortem found that he died as a result of multiple injuries.

In the wake of the tragedy, hundreds of friends and family gathered at Bentley Park to release balloons in memory of Darius.

The trio arrested had previously been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences before being released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright said: "We are aware of speculation posted on social media in the aftermath of Darius' death regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We would urge people to refrain from doing this and to please be mindful of our ongoing investigation and the thoughts of Darius' family as they continue to grieve.

"I do, however, want to encourage anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch with us if you haven't already done so."

If you can help, please submit information via the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24A05-PO1.

If you wish to report information anonymously, you can get in touch with the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.