Cars and gardens left covered in ash following fire in Doncaster
Cars and gardens were left covered in ash following a fire in Doncaster yesterday teatime (Monday June 30).
The fire was located near to the Yorkshire Water sewage plant in Hyde Park, behind Rufford Road next to the Yorkshire Air Museum.
An eyewitness said: “Cars gardens covered in ash.”
Also yesterday Thorne firefighters were called out to an accidental fire involving fence panels at 11.25pm on Park Road in Moorends.
The crew came away at 12.15am.
