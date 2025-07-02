Appeal as man in 80s seriously injured by Doncaster hit and run moped rider

Police have launched a search for a hit and run moped rider who seriously injured a man in his 80s after ploughing into him and fleeing the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was crossing Station Road in Dunscroft, near the junction where it meets The Oval, on Wednesday 18 June around 12.30pm to 12.40pm when he was involved in a collision with a blue moped.

The motorbike fled the scene after the collision and an investigation has since been launched to find the person riding the bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about this incident, PC Gabrielle Marriott, from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This collision has had a huge impact on the victim.

The man in his 80s suffered serious injuries, reportedly ridden by teenagers, ploughed into him.

"He's been left in so much pain that he has been unable to get in out of bed due to the level of bruising it has caused.

"The rider showed absolutely no regard for the victim's welfare, fleeing the scene following the collision.

"As well as the physical impact of his injuries, this collision has also had a mental impact on the victim and it has completely affected his day-to-day life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the bike, which has been described as a large blue sit-on moped, being ridden in the vicinity, or those who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident.

The person riding the bike has been described as a white male teenager wearing a balaclava and a grey top and aged around 15 to 17 years old.

A pillion passenger riding on the back of the bike has been described as a white male teenager with light or blonde hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, holding a mobile phone filming a red motorcross bike behind and was aged around 15 to 16 years old.

Both of them were described as wearing black shorts at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information that can help officers with their investigation, please contact police 101, quoting incident number 478 of 18 June 2025.

The scene is a short distance from where 15-year-old biker Harvey Smith died in a collision earlier this year.