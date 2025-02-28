Harvey Smith: Tributes pour in for boy, 15, with "heart of gold" after Doncaster road tragedy
The family of Harvey Smith confirmed his death last night following the incident in Broadway, Dunscroft on Wednesday afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police have yet to issue any details regarding the tragedy, but five ambulances and the air ambulance were all called to the scene shortly after 4pm.
Friends and family have been paying tribute to Harvey.
Cousin Keeley Smith shared: “My heart’s been ripped out. Why is life so cruel – my poor Harvey Smith.
"You was too good for anybody and anything on this Earth - heart of pure gold.
"I’ll make sure my children never forget you. Your memory will live on forever. Until we meet again you little terror, gonna miss you bad my Harvey.”
Another wrote: “I love you Harvey Smith - you came into my life and never left through the good days, the bad days, the days I didn’t want to get out of bed.
"You were always there talking my ear off whether we was together or over the phone you may be gone but your spirit and love will forever be in my heart, thank you for been there through everything.
"I couldn’t have asked for a better brother not by blood but at heart you always told me there was so much more to life than sadness so I’m going to live my life the best I can for you , you were such an amazing blessing in my life and I’m so blessed to have got to love you like a brother , till we meet again see you on the other side.”
Another friend shared: “Can’t belive I’m having to say this, God takes the best of people – always will be thinking of you Harvey Smith.
"Rest in peace, may u have the best bed up there bro u don’t deserve none of this either dose ur family rest in peace my brother,” another tribute said.
“RIP Harvey - what a lovely young boy he was only a baby gone too soon, God give you a good bed in heaven,” wrote another.
Five people were taken to hospital following the crash.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.
