Emergency crews were rushed to a busy Doncaster road this afternoon after a collision

Traffic delays are being caused on a major Doncaster road this afternoon.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:08 pm

Wheatley Hall Road is experiencing high levels of traffic this afternoon.

People are reporting wait times of around 40 minutes with little movement in their vehicles.



Wheatley Hall Road.

Ambulances and police are currently on the scene outside of the popular retail park.

It is believed to have been caused by a medical incident.

We will bring you more on this traffic situation if more information comes to light later today.

