Action day to clean up Doncaster Street after police shut down SIX cannabis farms

Christine Hindle rents out a a house on Riviera Parade in Bentley which has been raided twice after drug dealers setup a cannabis grow there recently.

She is appealing for help in a day of action to clean up the terraced cul-de-sac.

The Thursday 7th October from 10am to clean the street, the gardens, front doors and windows, to supply the residents with spare curtains and curtain rails and hanging baskets.

Riviera Parade, leading to Riviera Mount, Bentley. NDFP-30-09-21-RivieraParade 1-NMSY

She said: "Within the last 12 months, six houses in Riviera Parade/Mount were used for cannabis cultivation and were successfully raided by the police.

"I had to refurbish my little house in 2014 because of drug dealing, and again this year because of cannabis cultivation which totally devastated the house."

"Drug dealers don't care about their neighbours.

"They intimidate and scare them, and worse they put them at great risk by tampering with gas and electrical equipment.

Riviera Mount at the junction with Riviera Parade, Bentley.

“An exposed wire can cause electricity fires, while an insecure gas supply can cause an explosion.”

Christine said police had done a good job to get rid of the cannabis farms and Doncaster Council council has been very responsive to problems, which include flooding issues.

However she has spoken to all the residents and says most of them are depressed and “cannot see a way out”.

Some houses have been left emptied and not repaired, making the street a depressing place.

Riviera Parade, leading to Riviera Mount, Bentley.

Others, which are owned, haven't been fixed because of a lack of funding.

She said: “We will be needing volunteers, some unused clean curtains and curtain rails and blinds, some leftover exterior white paint and some unwanted hanging baskets.

“One house needs repainting but the owner just cannot afford it, so if anyone could help there, it would be absolutely great.

“Another house needs work done. Bathroom roof leaking, Chimney needs repair and the front needs attention.

Landlady Christine Hindle who organised the day of action. Her house was devastated after it was used twice by cannabis producers.

“The owner is in poor health and doesn't have a car but he works.

“He has a heart of gold and I feel sad he has to live in these conditions although he doesn't complain about it.

“Riviera Parade has all the ingredients to become a strong and thriving community. It just needs help and support.”

Police Sergeant Kelly Ward from the local Neighbourhood team added: “The production of cannabis has a real detrimental effect on our communities- it is often just one part of wider organised criminality, which fuels violence and other offences.

“Our officers have made real progress in Bentley, conducting six operations to crack down on cannabis cultivation in Rivieria Parade and the wider area. We are continuing to work in the community and will be taking part in a day of action alongside Doncaster council and local residents to look at improving the area for the community.