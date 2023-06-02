Ed Miliband steps up on pressure on Government over Doncaster dog attacks

The Doncaster North MP is demanding action – and his call comes after the recent mauling of a six-year-old boy in Highfields.

Little Vick Zidko is now recovering from his injuries after being attacked by the family’s American Staffordshire terrier Diesel at his home.

His campaign also comes after new-born baby Elon Ellis-Joynes was savaged to death at a house in Woodlands in 2020.

Vick Zidko is recovering after being mauled by his family's pet dog.

Mr Miliband said: “Following a recent meeting with residents, councillors and the police to discuss recent dog attacks, I wrote to the Minister responsible for this policy area to ask what the Government were doing about the rise in attacks.

“I have received a response informing me that there are no plans to add other types of dogs to the list of prohibited dogs in the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, and the approach is to focus on the controls and measures that apply to all types of dogs.

"These include it being an offence to allow any dog to be dangerously out of control in any place, measures that a complaint can be made to a Magistrates’ court where a dog is ‘dangerous and not kept under proper control’ and community protection notices to enable the police and local authorities to tackle irresponsible dog ownership.

“I am also told that there are plans to increase dog safety messaging to promote safe interactions with children and dogs.

“I remain very concerned about dog attacks in Doncaster North and will continue to monitor this issue closely and press for action.”

Last month, police said Vick had sufferered potentially life changing injuries, but speaking after the horror, his dad Vitalijus was hopeful his son would make a full recovery.

He told the Free Press: “He had a part of his scalp ripped off and some injuries to his back and face, but the doctors made an amazing job and hopefully he will be left only with minor scars.”

Mr Vidko attempted to wrestle the animal away from his son and was also injured in the incident in South Street.

He added: “I don’t want to return to that day, even in my mind.”

The dog has now been destroyed following the attack.

The incident was the latest in a series of horrific dog attacks in Doncaster and took just place a short distance away from where tot Elon was mauled to death in 2020.

He was just 12 days old when he was savaged by cross-breed Alsatian Chow Chow Teddy at the family home in Welfare Road, Woodlands.

Stephen Joynes, 36, was charged with owning a dog which caused death when dangerously out of control after the horror on September 13 2020 and was jailed for four years after appearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

In March, a woman was injured after a dog pounced on her and her pet in Bentley while a couple's beloved pet was savaged to death in Thorne.