Drivers warned as Doncaster city centre road tunnels to shut for three weeks

Drivers in Doncaster city centre are being warned with the overnight closure of the tunnels beneath the Frenchgate centre for three weeks.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST

The tunnels on Trafford Way will be shut from 8pm to 6am for three weeks, beginning on Monday 19 June.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “This is due to required maintenance of lighting within the tunnel.”

Access southbound, towards Cleveland Street roundabout, will be restricted from 19 June – 29 June. During this time, there will be no right turn from Church View.

There will be three weeks of road closures at the tunnels.
Access northbound, in the direction of St George’s roundabout, will be restricted from 29 June – 10 July.

There will be no vehicular access to North Bridge and drivers should use St George’s Bridge.

Signed diversions will be in place while access to Frenchgate interchange, the railway station and West Street will remain unaffected.

Earlier this month, the tunnels were gridlocked after a low loader got stuck inside.

