Update: Doncaster Council carry out structural review after low loader gets stuck in Frenchgate tunnel
Doncaster city centre traffic is currently gridlocked after a low loader got stuck trying to go through the Frenchgate tunnel towards the station.
Doncaster Council originally said: ““Following strike of the Frenchgate tunnel this needs to be closed (inbound only) whilst a structural survey is undertaken.
"This will be closed from Market Roundabout, Church Way including no right turn off Church View, Doncaster.
They updated: “Following completion of a structural survey, the road closure is in the process of being lifted, there may be some lane restrictions in place however the road will be open soon.”