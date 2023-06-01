News you can trust since 1925
Update: Doncaster Council carry out structural review after low loader gets stuck in Frenchgate tunnel

Doncaster city centre traffic is currently gridlocked after a low loader got stuck trying to go through the Frenchgate tunnel towards the station.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 17:27 BST

Doncaster Council originally said: ““Following strike of the Frenchgate tunnel this needs to be closed (inbound only) whilst a structural survey is undertaken.

"This will be closed from Market Roundabout, Church Way including no right turn off Church View, Doncaster.

They updated: “Following completion of a structural survey, the road closure is in the process of being lifted, there may be some lane restrictions in place however the road will be open soon.”

The stuck vehicleThe stuck vehicle
The Frenchgate tunnelThe Frenchgate tunnel
