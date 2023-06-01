Update: Doncaster Council carry out structural review after low loader gets stuck in Frenchgate tunnel

Doncaster Council originally said: ““Following strike of the Frenchgate tunnel this needs to be closed (inbound only) whilst a structural survey is undertaken.

"This will be closed from Market Roundabout, Church Way including no right turn off Church View, Doncaster.

They updated: “Following completion of a structural survey, the road closure is in the process of being lifted, there may be some lane restrictions in place however the road will be open soon.”

The stuck vehicle