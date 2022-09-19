Drivers advised of M180 overnight closures ahead of essential bridge works

National Highways is carrying out the work to replace the parapet on the River Trent Bridge between junctions 2 (Woodhouse) and 3 (Midmoor).

This will mean safer journeys while reducing the need for future repairs.

To do this safely, work will begin to install a temporary barrier from Tuesday, September 20.

Allow extra time for their journeys during two overnight closures for essential bridge maintenance work

Closures

The M180 westbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 2 will be closed overnight on 20 September, to allow installation of the temporary barrier.

The junction 2 westbound entry slip will also close overnight, along with a full closure of the M181 southbound link road to M180 westbound at junction 3.

On the following night (Wednesday September 21), there will be a full closure of the eastbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 3. This work will include the closure of the junction 2 eastbound entry slip road.

On the same night, there will also be a full closure of the M180 junction 3 eastbound exit slip to the M181 northbound entry link road.

The closures will take place both nights between 8pm and 6am the following day.

Once the temporary barrier is in place, National Highways is due to start carrying out the permanent parapet replacement work from 22 September. This will involve the closure of the hard shoulder and lane 1 to minimise disruption to drivers.

National Highways aims to complete the scheme by mid December.

Drivers will be diverted from the M180 via the A18 and the A161.

For updates follow @HighwaysYORKS on Twitter or www.trafficengland.com